LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named Freshman of the Week,

Burrow threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-24 passing and rushed for an additional 43 yards in LSU's 42-28 win over No. 7 Florida on Saturday. He's been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week four times so far this season which is a LSU record.

Stingley picks up his honor after finishing with six tackles and an interception against Florida. It was his third straight game with an interception, and he leads the SEC with 12 passes defended — a combination of his nine pass breakups and three interceptions.

LSU's game against Auburn to kick off at 2:30

The SEC announced No. 2 LSU (6-0, 2-0 SEC) and No. 11 Auburn (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will kickoff at 2:30 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 26. It will be the second straight 2:30 kickoff on CBS for LSU, who travels to Starkville to play Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2 SEC) this Saturday.

The two conference games will be LSU's first on CBS this season, and the Tigers will likely have a third straight game on CBS when they travel to No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 9.