Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.