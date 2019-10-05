LSU took down Utah State 42-6 following its bye week for their final non-conference game of the season.
Junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson shined once again for the Tigers (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) as he hauled in 9 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson has gone for at least 100 receiving yards for the third time in four games this season, going for 163 yards against Texas and 124 yards against Northwestern State.
Jefferson continues to build his NFL draft profile. Scouts were put on notice when Jefferson was LSU’s leading receiver last season, catching 54 passes for 875 yards and six touchdowns. His stock continued to rise after he joined Odell Beckham Jr. as the only receivers in the last fifteen seasons to have at least 10 catches and 250 receiving yards through the first two games.
“It’s exciting for us to go out there and throw the ball around the whole field,” said Jefferson, who is up to 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 30 receptions. “We definitely are excited as a receiving core and we’re definitely excited for Joe [Burrow] to connect with us.”
Jefferson proved to be the go-to guy for Burrow as he led all receivers with 11 targets. Sophomore Ja’Marr Chase had a much quieter game after having 10 catches for 229 yards against Vanderbilt. Chase had 3 catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, scoring for the third time in four games.
“Today might be my day and next week might be Ja’Marr’s,” Jefferson said. “It never goes according to plan, but that’s just how our offense is working. Our receiving core is definitely deep.”
LSU’s offense continues to roll in what has been a record-breaking season so far. The Tigers have now put up 272 total points through their first five games, which is the most in Southeastern Conference football history.
Through five games, 19 LSU players have caught a pass. On Saturday, both senior receiver Derrick Dillon and junior tight end Thaddeus Moss caught their first touchdown passes of the season.
“Our main focus is to run and pass the ball,” Jefferson said. “Once we’re running the ball and the defense comes down, we’re gonna throw the ball. We’re just trying to be consistent throughout the whole offense.”
The Tigers are at home again next weekend as they host No. 10 Florida on Saturday. The Gators are also undefeated through their first five games, so it will definitely be a battle in Death Valley.
“I feel like we have a very good football team,” coach Orgeron said. “Florida is gonna be a big challenge for us, but it's the games that we love to play.”