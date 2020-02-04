LSU falls to Alabama

LSU gymnastics freshman Kiya Johnson performs her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC.

 Abby Kibler

After another all-around victory in LSU's loss to Alabama, Kiya Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row. 

Johnson was also named SEC Gymnast of the Week after LSU's win over Auburn in week three. 

Against Alabama, Johnson put up a 39.600 in the all-around, with a career high 9.95 on vault, 9.875 on bars and matched her career high 9.975 on floor. 

Overall, Johnson is No. 2 in the nation on floor and vault and No. 5 in the all-around. 

Johnson and the Tigers return to action on Saturday, Feb. 8 for a three-team meet against Oregon State and Arizona State in Corvallis, Oregon. 

