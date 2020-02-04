After another all-around victory in LSU's loss to Alabama, Kiya Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row.
Johnson was also named SEC Gymnast of the Week after LSU's win over Auburn in week three.
Against Alabama, Johnson put up a 39.600 in the all-around, with a career high 9.95 on vault, 9.875 on bars and matched her career high 9.975 on floor.
Overall, Johnson is No. 2 in the nation on floor and vault and No. 5 in the all-around.
Johnson and the Tigers return to action on Saturday, Feb. 8 for a three-team meet against Oregon State and Arizona State in Corvallis, Oregon.