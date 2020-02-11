LSU freshman Kiya Johnson continued to show that she's a top gymnast in the Southeastern Conference this weekend in a three-team meet against Oregon State and Arizona State.
The Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the third week in a row after her performance in Corvallis, in which she totaled a 39.575 in the all-around and a 9.90 on both bars and vault.
Missed @johnsonkiya27 on Saturday?Watch the freshman’s 9.90 floor performance in Corvallis! pic.twitter.com/YE3cDWGQKc— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 10, 2020
Johnson was also named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after LSU's third meet of the season to go along with her three Freshman of the Week titles. She sits at No. 2 on floor and vault and No. 6 in the nation.
Johnson and the Tigers will return to action in two meets this week — Friday at the GymQuarters Invitational in Missouri and Sunday back in the PMAC against Kentucky.