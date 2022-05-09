LSU’s total of 15 hits marked its most in an SEC game this season, surpassing the previous high of 13 set versus Florida and Mississippi State. The offense was led by catcher Tyler McManus and centerfielder Dylan Crews who combined to drive in seven runs on Sunday. McManus blasted a pair of two-run home runs to account for four RBIs, and Crews was 3 for 6 at the plate with a homer, a double and three RBIs.
LSU put three runs on the board in the top of the first inning as shortstop Jordan Thompson delivered a two-run single and left fielder Drew Bianco slapped an RBI single up the middle. Alabama responded with one run in the bottom of the first inning when first baseman Drew Williamson smacked an RBI double against LSU starting pitcher Samuel Dutton. Dutton struggled in the bottom of the first inning, allowing two hits and giving up one run on 14 pitches.
Redshirt sophomore, left-hander Jacob Hasty relieved Dutton in the first inning. He threw four scoreless innings and limited the Crimson Tide to two hits with no walks and four strikeouts to earn his second win of the season.
The Tigers expanded the lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning when Bianco lined another RBI single, and catcher Tyler McManus blasted a two-run dinger, his sixth home run of the year. LSU plated three more runs in the seventh inning in a rally highlighted by another two-run home run from McManus.
Thompson scored the first run of the rally when he walked, stole second base, moved to third on an error and scored on first baseman Tre’ Morgan’s fielder’s choice grounder. Crews’ three-run home run in the eighth inning, his 16th home run of the year, increased LSU’s lead to 12-2.
“Our approach at the plate today was awesome,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “The players’ commitment to our plan was awesome, and they played with great enthusiasm. This is one of my favorite wins of the year. We didn’t flinch, we focused on our play, and we attacked. I’m really proud of our guys.”
Alabama starter Grayson Hitt was charged with the loss as he surrendered six runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.
This is LSU’s third conference road series win of the season and improves its record to 32-15 overall. Alabama dropped to 25-22 overall and 10-14 in league play. The win sets LSU up in a good position for postseason play and proves they can win against a big-time opponent without arguably its best player, Jacob Berry, in the starting lineup.
Sophomore Dylan Crews from Longwood, Florida was named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week by the NCAA league office for his efforts towards the series victory over the weekend. Crews batted an incredible .636 (7-11) in the Alabama series with one double, three home runs, seven RBI and five runs. Over the course of the week, including Tuesday’s win over Nicholls, Crews batted .563 (9-16) and recorded a .667 on-base percentage. He is hitting .347 on the year, and he leads the Tigers in home runs (16) and in RBIs (52).
The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday when they host Southeastern Louisiana at home in Alex Box Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.