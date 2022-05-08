The first inning of game two reflected the unpredictability that this year’s Tigers show consistently almost every weekend. LSU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when centerfielder Dylan Crews launched his 14th home run of the year over the batters’ eye in center field. Alabama answered quickly with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by catcher Dominic Tamez and a sacrifice fly by designated hitter William Hamiter against starting pitcher Blake Money. Money was charged with the loss, as he did not record an out on 13 pitches and allowed two runs on two hits with two walks in less than an inning.

Right-handed sophomore Grant Taylor came in to relieve Money and was able to get the Tigers out of the first inning against loaded bases with only a one-run deficit. The Tide extended their lead to 5-1 in the second inning against Taylor, taking advantage of two walks, an error, and a wild pitch to plate three more runs.

Alabama capitalized on two LSU errors from shortstop Jordan Thompson and right fielder Josh Pearson in the fourth inning to expand its lead to 7-1. Alabama’s right-handed starting pitcher Jacob McNairy limited LSU to one run on Saturday night to earn the win. McNairy allowed four hits in 5.2 innings with three walks, seven strikeouts and fired 102 pitches.

The Tigers narrowed the deficit to 7-3 in the seventh inning when Crews blasted a two-run shot to right field, his second homer of the game and his 15th of the season. Crews accounted for all three of LSU’s runs.

“This wasn’t a good game for us,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “We dug ourselves an early hole, but Dylan Crews was outstanding. He showed why he’s one of the best hitters in the country, so that was a positive. We had a few good at-bats, but we’ve got to pitch better and limit the mistakes on defense. We can’t make those mistakes against good teams."



Sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd pitched the final four innings of the game for the Tigers, limiting Alabama to one run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Alabama closer Dylan Ray preserved the win for the Tide, allowing no hits over two scoreless innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

“We’re actually in a better position with our pitching tomorrow than we were at this point last weekend," Johnson said. I’m excited to get our pitchers out there competing on the mound tomorrow.”

Despite the loss, the biggest storyline to come from Saturday’s game was the fact that Arizona transfer and switch-hitting third baseman Jacob Berry was not in the starting lineup.

“It’s a hand injury, he can basically do some things, but can’t do others, basically going to be a pain tolerance thing,” said Johnson. I don’t know if he will play tomorrow, but I’m hopeful.”