LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday, after recording a hit in every game this weekend, including her first career home run to walk-off against No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tiger Park on Saturday.
At media day on Jan. 22, coach Beth Torina was visibly excited about the instant impact Pleasants was set to make.
“She’s truly living up to everything that you would expect from a player on the Junior National team,” Torina said. “She’s really talented, special, and I think our team knew it when they saw her right away.”
Pleasants finished the weekend with an overall batting average at .692 (currently leads the SEC), a 1.077 slugging percentage and a .765 on-base percentage.
The Tigers return to action this weekend for the LSU Invitational, where they will face Samford on Friday at Tiger Park, travel to No. 10 ULL on Saturday and return home on Sunday to host North Dakota and ULL.