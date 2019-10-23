Sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. will play against No. 9 Auburn this Saturday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced in his weekly teleconference on Wednesday.

Marshall broke his foot on Sept. 21 against Vanderbilt and had surgery once he returned to Baton Rouge. Marshall had 20 catches for 304 yards and a nation-leading six touchdowns at the time.

Following surgery, Marshall returned to practice in early October and went through warmups prior to LSU's game against Florida on Oct. 12 but did not play.

Marshall sat out against Mississippi State as well, but the sophomore is cleared to go against Auburn.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver gives No. 2 LSU another big body in the red zone. LSU struggled to score in the red zone against Mississippi State and settled for three early field goals before pulling away in the second half of a 36-13 victory.

"We feel with Terrace in there, it's hard to double Ja'Marr or Justin," Orgeron said on Monday. "Obviously, Terrace gives us a big threat in the red zone. Joe feels comfortable with it.

He's a great addition. Having him back, make some adjustments on the play calling and formation is going to help us."