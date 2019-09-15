LSU sophomore Whitney Foreman has shined so far for the Tigers this season. She recorded double digit kills in two separate matches against Arizona State and Houston in the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup last weekend.
Foreman was put into the spotlight right out of the gate. She started every match that she played in during her freshman season, and she has truly embraced her role as a focal point of the team.
“My team and my coach have really encouraged me,” Foreman said. “I’m the oldest at my position as a sophomore, so I’ve had to mature at that position and take a lot of responsibility and that helps my play a lot.”
Playing alongside All-SEC teammate Taylor Bannister, the duo has led the team in kills so far this season. Having such a force up front, the Tigers have excelled at protecting the net.
“It’s really fun playing with Taylor,” Foreman said. “She takes things personal on the court which I really really respect and I think that really improves a lot of our play in the middle of matches.”
LSU fell to No. 4 Penn State this past weekend, but the Tigers got the victory over Iowa State in five sets. Despite the loss, Foreman sees the Penn State match as a learning experience not only for herself, but for the team as well.
“I think being able to play these high-ranked teams is going to help us mature because we’re such a young team,” said Foreman. “I think we have the potential to be up there one day.”