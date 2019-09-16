University safety Todd Harris will be out for the remainder of the football season due to a knee injury. Harris is now redshirted for the rest of the season.
Ed Orgeron says Todd Harris will be our for the season with a knee injury. He will he redshirted this year. #LSU— Brandon Adam (@badam___) September 16, 2019
Harris recently finished his sophomore year with 31 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.
Harris is a sports administration junior and signed to play for the University in 2017, after attending Plaquemine High School.
The former consensus four-star recruit also excelled off the field, earning SEC Academic Honor Roll merits last year.
