LSU junior safety Todd Harris Jr. (33) participates in spring practice in the LSU Football Facility on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

University safety Todd Harris will be out for the remainder of the football season due to a knee injury. Harris is now redshirted for the rest of the season.

Harris recently finished his sophomore year with 31 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. 

Harris is a sports administration junior and signed to play for the University in 2017, after attending Plaquemine High School. 

The former consensus four-star recruit also excelled off the field, earning SEC Academic Honor Roll merits last year. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

