With LSU soccer’s first home match around the corner, fans are wondering how game days will now operate.
Similar to the guidelines in Tiger Stadium, fans are required to wear face masks and physically distance during the match. Due to the 25% capacity restriction, no more than 450 people can attend the matches. Seating areas will be sectioned off for groups of two, four, six, eight and 12 fans.
The west side’s main gate will open an hour before kickoff. There will be a substantial amount of parking for fans around the stadium. The concession stand and merchandise shop will still be open this season. Restrooms, bleachers, concessions and merchandise shops will be regularly disinfected.
The Tigers will play Ole Miss at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge. LSU advises fans who feel ill to stay at home.