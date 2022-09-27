LSU Soccer Assistant Coach Tiffany Hansen has been announced as an assistant coach by the United States Soccer Federation for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

“I am thrilled for Tiffany (Hansen). The pinnacle of any player or coach’s career is representing their country and there is no better place to do that than at a World Cup,” said Head Coach Sian Hudson. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Tiffany to gain insight into the game at the highest level and bring those ideas back to our program, which will only enhance our student athlete experience in the long run.”

The Under-17 Women’s World Cup is set to start competition on Oct. 11 and end later that month on Oct. 30. The event will feature 16 nations playing for the love of their respective countries as well as the quest for glory. The United States will compete in Group A alongside host nations India, Brazil and Morocco. The top two teams of Group A will advance to the single round knockout stages against the other top two teams of Groups B through D.

Competition for Hansen and Team USA begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as they will square off against India at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The match will take place at 9:30 a.m. CT on Fox Sports 2 (FS2). Team USA will then face off against Brazil on October 14 at 6 a.m. CT on FS2. Team USA wraps up group stage play against Morocco on October 17 at 9:30 a.m. CT on FS2. All of the matches of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus or FS2.

Hansen, who has been on LSU’s staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since April, is very familiar to the USSF and its youth teams. She has previously coached at both the U-17 and U-18 levels and has also worked as a scout for US Soccer in addition to her time coaching in collegiate soccer.

Recently, Hansen coached as an assistant coach for the U-17’s at their gear-up camp back in August, where they trained in Spain and squared off against Germany and Spain’s U-17 teams.