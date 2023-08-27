LSU soccer shut out its Baton Rouge neighbor Southern University 5-0, showing the true talent of its offense with five goals from five different players.

LSU football awards No. 7 jersey to offensive lineman Will Campbell LSU football announced who will wear its prestigious No. 7 jersey in 2023 on Saturday, but this time was different than the past.

The Tigers are now 3-0 since losing the season opener against South Florida, and 3-1 overall. They came off a huge road win, beating No. 9 Texas 3-1, and it was clear they went into this game with the same aggressive play against the Jaguars.

“Overall, it's been great to see the response since the loss against South Florida and three back-to-back wins,” LSU head coach Sian Hudson said.

It was a slow first period for the Tigers with only one early goal scored by forward Rammie Noel on an assist from midfielder Ava Galligan. It was Noel’s first goal of the season and Galligan’s third assist this season.

While LSU applied offensive pressure and made many opportunistic plays in pursuit of the box, it was the seven offsides in the first half that caused issues for them to put the ball in the goal.

“In all fairness to them, they came out and impressed us really well in the first half and played a high line,” Hudson said. “We didn’t anticipate that. I think it caused us some problems probably offsides six or seven times in key moments.”

However, Southern’s pressure on defense didn't stop the Tigers from continuously finding shot opportunities. LSU kept Jaguar goalkeeper Sydney Bellamy busy with a season high of 25 shots in total and 13 shots on goal for the Tigers.

When the second half came and the Tigers took the pitch, it was only a matter of time for them to increase the 1-0 lead.

Within the second minute of the second half, forward Britney Bertram scored for the first time this season off midfielder Raelyn Prince’s set piece. Twenty seconds after that, forward Sage Glover scored her first goal this season from midfielder Jordan Johnson’s assist.

Within the next five minutes, Johnson then scored off a long shot to put the Tigers up 4-0. It was Johnson’s first goal of the 2023 season.

The Tigers scored three goals within seven minutes to open the second half.

Within the last remaining minutes of gametime, midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir assisted forward Mollie Baker’s goal to give LSU a commanding 5-0 lead.

While LSU was explosive on offense, it was goalkeepers Mollee Swift and Bella Zanotelli who forced the shut-out. Swift recorded three saves against the Jaguars’ three shots on goal.

The LSU defense was also able to hold the Jaguars to five shots the whole game. Southern did not have any shots on goal in the second half.

“Overall, (we had) five different goal scorers tonight and we kept a clean sheet,” Hudson said. “That’s really important to us. We talked about the importance of keeping a clean sheet tonight, so it was great to see Swift and Bella split that.”

LSU will go to Madison, Wisconsin, this Thursday to face the Wisconsin Badgers and aim to continue this hot streak.