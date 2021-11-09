The LSU soccer team secured an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2018 on Monday.
“This team has shown all season long that we are capable of beating anyone in the country on our day,” Head Coach Sian Hudson said. “We are excited to be in the big dance, and we are excited to play.”
This will be the Tigers' first NCAA Tournament appearance since Hudson has taken the team over.
LSU will be facing a tough Memphis squad in the first round of the tournament. Memphis ended the regular season boasting a 13-4-2 record, while also collecting the American Athletic Conference title.
The Tigers have not exhibited their best performances within the NCAA Tournament in the past, totaling a 2-5-2 record. Despite Memphis’ seasonal success, LSU holds a one-game advantage over them. Both teams have faced off seven times in the past and LSU came out on top four out of the seven contests.
LSU will face Memphis on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. to kick off Round One of the NCAA Tournament.