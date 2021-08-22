Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 96F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.