This Friday, LSU soccer earned its third straight win of the spring season against Southern University. The Tigers smashed the Jaguars in a 3-0 victory. The outcome of the match moves LSU to an overall record of 5-7-3 for the year.
Tinaya Alexander, who recently earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week, put LSU on the board as soon as the seventh minute. The chance came after a through ball from midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale connected with Alexander from eight yards out.
"Great vision from Wasila on the assist," head coach Sian Hudson said. "Tinaya's confidence is flying high for us at the moment, and you could see that with her touch and then finish."
The Tigers kept quiet for the rest of the half until things quickly heated back up coming into the 47th minute. This time, Alexander lent the assist. The forward sent a ground cross directly to Molly Thompson who quickly shot it into the back of the net.
Junior Thompson earned her second career brace in the 60th minute. An assist from Maddie Moreau gave the Tigers the final goal of the day. The sophomore beat out a defender before sending a cross to Thompson into the box, who nudged it in from just six yards out.
"Our movement and possession play was really good today," Hudson said. "It was great to be able to see the full squad rotate in at points and to have a great performance with all of our players involved, including seeing Tiana Caffey get her first minutes of the season after recovering from her injury. Overall, lots of positives that came from today's stellar team performance."
LSU soccer will return to face Dallas Baptist for another home match on Friday, Mar 12 at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on SECNetwork+.