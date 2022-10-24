LSU soccer drew 0-0 with Auburn on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers continued to maintain a strong defensive record since the 5-0 Alabama beating. The offense will need to find some firepower as the SEC Tournament starts soon.
The Tigers started the first half on the back foot as Auburn drew shots on goal early. Mollee Swift was up for the task though as she racked up four saves in the first half. Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska only required one on a Jordan Johnson shot from distance.
Lindsi Jennings had the highlight of the match with a beautiful sliding block to deny a shot from Auburn’s attacker in the 40th minute.
The second half was much more open for the offense. Prohaska was up for the challenge on the day as well as the match ended 0-0. Swift had six saves on the day compared to Prohaska’s two.
LSU has now gone 433 minutes of play without scoring a goal. Their last goal was an Ida Hermannsdottir penalty against Texas A&M. This is a very worrying start for Sian Hudson’s side.
With only one game remaining in the regular season, the Tigers must find their scoring boots again as they did earlier in the season. Going that long without scoring a goal is a massive concern.
The last game of the season is Thursday against the University of Mississippi. If LSU wants to cement its place in the SEC Tournament, the Tigers must play well against Ole Miss. Only the top 10 teams make the tournament, and the Tigers are teetering on the edge of falling out.