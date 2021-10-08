The LSU Women’s soccer team returned to Baton Rouge facing off against Texas A&M in a conference match up on Thursday.

LSU fell to 8-4 on the season after losing 4-1 at the hands of the Aggies. After breaking the school record for most consecutive wins within a season and sitting at No.5 in the country, the Tigers are now in a four-game slump.

“Credit to A&M for their performance tonight,” Sian Hudson said. “I thought we showed bright moments throughout but couldn’t sustain constant pressure for extended periods of time. We’ll put this one behind us and turn our focus towards Auburn for Sunday.”

Barbara Oliviera put the Aggies in the lead within the first 10 minutes of the match with a shot that ricocheted off the bottom crossbar and rolled into the net. The Tigers were unable to put a point on the board during the first half despite having multiple shots skim the crossbar.

In the 58th minute of the match Wasila Diwura-Soala conceded a penalty kick in the Tigers box. Aggies forward Maile Hayes approached the ball and drilled it past Mollee Swift into the upper left corner of the net, extending the lead 2-0.

Four minutes after Hayes’ successful penalty kick she assisted Kate Colvin on a score pushing the lead to 3-0, and leaving the Tigers in disarray. With five minutes left to play, LSU seemed down, but not out. Alesia Garcia took matters into her own hands, scoring the first and only goal of the night for the Tigers.

Just when the LSU fans and players thought the match was winding down, the Aggies had one last trick left in their bag. Oliviera scored her second goal of the night, putting the final nail in the Tigers coffin.

In the past four matches the Tigers have been outscored 2-9. Prior to LSU’s first loss on the season, they dominated their opponents by a 28-4 margin. The Tigers are now 1-4 in conference play and are looking to get back into their early season form.

LSU will travel to Alabama to face Auburn on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.