The LSU soccer lost its first home game to Ole Miss on Sunday. The Tigers fell short 0-1, bringing them to a 0-0-2 on the season so far.
The Tigers kept possession of the ball in the beginning, missing a few crucial shot opportunities. LSU managed six shots in the first half. Their best opportunity occurred in the 13th minute after Tinaya Alexander beat a defender inside the box but shot too wide off the right side. Goalkeeper Mollee Swift thwarted the Rebels’ biggest chance at a goal in the first half during the 19th minute.
"I thought we owned the game for the first 25 minutes with our control of possession and dangerous opportunities down our left side," head coach Sian Hudson told lsusports.net. "We needed to capitalize on a few of those moments where we had momentum, but we didn't.”
Ole Miss came back more aggressively after the first half. The Rebels scored off a header by Saydie Holland at the 58th minute. The Tigers continued to struggle to gain possession of the ball for the rest of the second half. Freshman Jordan Johnson and Hannah Cuneo both made their debuts in the midfield.
LSU had an opportunity to tie up the match during the last few minutes of play when Shannon Cooke took a shot nine yards out that was deflected by the Rebels’ goalkeeper.
“We controlled large periods of the game and created opportunities, but now we just need to have more quality in the final third and put those chances away," said Hudson.
The Tigers will host another home game on Oct. 3 at 7 pm CST against Auburn.