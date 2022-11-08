LSU’s soccer team has been selected as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face the Lamar Cardinals in the first round in Baton Rouge at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 11.
“I am thrilled for the girls. Everyone has put in a lot of work over the course of the last few months, so I am excited not only to see our name appear on the screen, but also for the opportunity to host in front of our passionate fan base,” LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson said. “There’s nothing like playing at home in front of a packed house and we will be ready to put on a show come Friday night.”
The winner of the LSU-Lamar game will advance to the second round and face the winner of the region's matchup between the top-seeded Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gulf Coast Seahawks in Tallahassee.
This will be the Tigers’ eighth appearance in the NCAA Tournament as well as their second appearance under Hudson. Hudson’s first appearance in the tournament as LSU’s gaffer was in 2021, when the Tigers fell to Memphis in the first round. LSU’s all-time record in the NCAA tournament is 2-6-2.
LSU has recorded three draws against opponents ranked in the top 25 this season, the first of which came on the road against No. 14 Pepperdine in Malibu, California, during non-conference play. LSU earned back-to-back draws against No. 16 Tennessee and No. 9 Arkansas in conference play as well. The Tigers have an RPI of 33 on the year and will look to advance to the second round in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.
The Lamar Cardinals have a record of 15-1-2 on the season.