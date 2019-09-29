Texas A&M’s offense came out to a quick start in a 2-0 win, putting the pressure on LSU’s defense as soon the match started and kept the pressure on throughout the whole soccer match on Sunday.
The Aggies (8-1-2, 2-2-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated possession of the ball during the entire match, totaling 29 shots, 20 coming in the second half and seven corner kicks keeping LSU’s defense on their heels.
“Having to deal with the constant pressure all game was hard on our defense,” said freshman goalkeeper Sydney Lau. “We had to play out of the back and play it safe.”
Texas A&M had multiple opportunities to take a lead in the first half as the Aggies hit the crossbar a total of three times.
The Aggies were finally able to break-through and get the ball in the back of the net in the 66th minute after a goal by forward Ally Watt. Texas A&M then added to their lead in the 72nd minute with a goal by Macie Kolb.
“The defense played really well,” said coach Debbie Hensley. “The two goals really came down to simple individual breakdowns where we gave them easy chances on goal.”
The Tigers (2-6-2, 0-1-1 SEC) had a first-time starter in goal for them in Lau, who is from Melbourne, Florida. Lau was under pressure all game from the
Aggie offense.
“It was really exciting and it got my adrenaline pumping,” Lau said. “It wasn’t the results we wanted, but we are improving every day.”
The Tigers did not have many opportunities to equalize this match, due to the lack of possession and offensive production. Both of LSU’s biggest opportunities came from counter attacks after a breakdown in the Texas A&M defense, and the Tigers were only able to generate three shots during the match.
LSU’s playmakers, senior midfielder Marlena Cutura and freshman midfielder Maddie Moreau were both held without a shot.
“Maddie is always playing different positions during the year,” said Hensley. “I would like to see Cutura get more open looks on frame. She had fantastic range from outside the box.”
This is the Tigers seventh time being shutout this season.
LSU will return to action when it travels to Auburn on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.