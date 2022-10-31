LSU Soccer fell in the opening round of the SEC tournament to Ole Miss Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lost on penalty kicks, and they await their fate for the NCAA tourney.
Neither team was able to grab a hold of the game throughout. Both teams were able to register shots, but neither could find the back of the net in the 90 minutes.
In overtime, the match continued to gain tension. In the second period of overtime, the tension broke. In the 104th minute, LSU’s Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel as well as Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis were shown red cards. After the cards were shown the game continued to no avail. The game headed to penalty kicks.
The altercation started after Gordon and Davis were jostling for a ball. After a free kick was called for LSU, the jostling continued and Gordon and Davis threw punches at each other. Noel ran across the field to get involved. All three were red carded.
In the penalty shootout, Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus was up for the task. She saved two penalties from Shannon Cooke and Tilly Wilkes, and Brenna McPartlan placed her shot over the crossbar. The Tigers would not score any of their penalties.
Ole Miss, on the other hand, had its first shot saved by Mollee Swift. The rest of the takers would score, leading Ole Miss to a win in the shootout.
Coach Sian Hudson’s side had just beaten Ole Miss 4-1 less than a week ago, but today the Tigers weren’t at their best. The scoring woes picked up from where they were at before the first Ole Miss matchup.
Hudson’s side awaits their fate to see if they make the NCAA tourney. She was confident at her press conference that a win in either game would give them a berth in the tourney.
“Getting a win would solidify our chances of that,” Hudson said on Wednesday before the last regular season game.
They got the win in that game, but falling in the first round might hurt their chances. The Tigers have some good results on their resume, which should boost their chances at a tournament bid.
The bracket for the 2022 College Cup will be announced on Nov. 7. LSU will now wait and see if its season will continue into the postseason.