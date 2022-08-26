The LSU Tigers and the No. 14 Pepperdine Waves battled it out into a 2-2 draw Thursday night in Malibu, California.

The Tigers came into the game fresh off two home games that included an impressive win against Stephen F. Austin 5-0 and a hard-fought draw against UCF. Due to their solid play in this game, it was no surprise that the Tigers started off hot.

Near the end of the first half, freshman forward Sage Glover scored her second goal of the season to make it 1-0 for the Tigers in the 43rd minute.

“We scouted before the game that the Pepperdine defense played offside traps, and Sage’s timing and finish was timed to perfection,” said LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson.

Senior forward Alesia Garcia, who assisted on Glover’s goal in the first half, scored her first goal of the season early on in the second half to make it 2-0 going into the 53rd minute.

“We’re very proud of Alesia for her performance today,” Hudson said. “A goal and an assist, just overall stellar.”

However, the Tigers’ upset bid was short-lived. In a span of five minutes, Pepperdine scored two goals with quick pace by Tabitha Laparl and Tatum Wynalda. With a little over 20 minutes left, it seemed like the Waves were about to make a thrilling comeback over LSU.

However, the Waves could not capitalize with their newfound offensive firepower due to the heroics of LSU senior goalkeeper Mollee Swift. Although she conceded two goals, Swift had another impressive night. Swift saved nine shots, including six in the first half alone. Swift also saved two crucial shots in the waning minutes of the game.

“All-in-all, a draw was a fair result for the match.” Hudson said. “In terms of chances created, Pepperdine was the better team in the first half. Despite that, we picked up a goal against the run of play from a lovely through ball by Alesia Garcia that was finished by Sage (Glover). To come on the road and score against Pepperdine, one of the country’s best teams in the last few years, is a great performance."

LSU will take a short trip to San Diego to face off against the San Diego Toreros at 8 p.m. CT on Aug. 28 to finish off its California excursion.