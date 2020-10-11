LSU Soccer suffered a heavy loss to Mississippi State in Starkville on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs scored early in the first half. Rammie Noel tied up the game with a goal in the 55th minute, marking LSU Soccer’s first goal of the season. The defender scored with a cross made by Taylor Dobles. Mississippi State’s Monigo Karnley scored the game-winner in the 78th minute.
The Tigers had six shots on goal throughout the game. Taylor Dobles created a close chance in the 16th minute with a low rip off the left post. Their biggest chance for a draw came in the 90th minute when Meghan Johnson made a goal that was ruled offside.
The Tigers were missing key players Chiara Ritchie-Williams and Tinaya Alexander, who were unavailable for travel to the game. Abby Smith and Lauren Robles made their debuts for LSU, subbing in for Noel and Molly Thompson. Both teams had freshmen fill the role as goalkeepers. LSU’s Bella Zanotelli quickly recovered from Mississippi State’s first goal, making three saves during the match.
"We showed a tremendous amount of resiliency with key players missing and coming back after falling behind early today. We have to keep creating chances and putting ourselves in good situations, but we also need to be a bit more clinical in the final third,” head coach Sian Hudson told lsusports.net
The Tigers' next match is at 1 pm CT against Missouri in Columbia.