The LSU soccer team (2-0-2) conquered the San Diego Toreros (1-3-0) by a score of 4-1 at Torero Stadium in San Diego.
“It was really good to come to San Diego and come away with a big win tonight, and obviously, we had a good tie last Thursday,” LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson said. “I’m overall really pleased with the trip. Tonight, it was great to get four different goal scorers on the score sheet, three of which were freshman. I think that says a lot about the future. It was great to see so many of our attackers on the scoresheet. Overall, I thought it was a professional performance.”
The Tigers scored the very first goal as Iceland international Ida Hermannsdottir scored an excellent goal from the top of the box in the 33rd minute. Fellow freshman Raelyn Price was credited with the assist.
“Great finish by Ida Hermannsdottir for her first goal of the season. I think that came at a critical moment for us when maybe the game was even at that point in time. She took the goal well,” said Hudson.
The game was still pretty even right before the half as the Toreros almost tied it. After a great save by LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift, the ball was deflected right into a Torero attacker who had an easy chance to score. However, senior Shannon Cooke stepped in front of the shot and made a great instinctive block that kept the game 1-0 going into the half.
The Tigers scored their second goal in the 54th minute as Prince scored with a screamer from 22 yards out that went in the bottom right corner of the goal.
However, San Diego scored late in the 73rd minute with a tremendous header from Lexi Nobles to make it 2-1. It seemed like the Toreros would make a late comeback. However, the Tigers would respond with ferocity.
Freshman forward Sage Glover scored on a perfectly timed run and placed a ground cross into the back of the net to make it 3-1 in the 79th minute. Senior forward Aleisa Garcia put the dagger into the Toreros’ hearts by scoring in the 87th minute as she cunningly rounded the Torero goalkeeper and shot the ball with ease into the open net.
LSU was more active with its offensive attack compared to San Diego as the Tigers outshot the Toreros 14-8. The Tigers also had seven shots on goal compared to the Toreros’ one. After recording a draw at Pepperdine, LSU put on a brilliant display on the road to get back in the win column before returning home.
The Tigers return to Baton Rouge this week to take on Grambling State at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at LSU Soccer Stadium.