The reigning Southeastern Conference champion LSU soccer team is looking to repeat in 2019.
The Tigers opened the season on Aug. 22 with a 1-0 loss to Villanova, but bounced back with a 1-0 double-overtime win over Navy to even out their record.
With the loss of veteran goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier to graduation, LSU will have to lean on a new group of leaders going into this season. Four of those Tigers — Chiara Ritchie-Williams, Marlena Cutura, Shannon Cooke and Tinaya Alexander — have been named on the 2019 SEC Preseason Watch List.
Ritchie-Williams has served as a stellar performer for the Tigers defense since arriving on campus and looks to build on that during her junior campaign.
The England native will be serving as the anchor for what is expected to be a young backline. Ritchie-Williams played a pivotal role for LSU last year, helping the backline hold opponents scoreless for 558 minutes, the second longest stretch in school history.
“I am going to try and be the best I can, but I’m not the most confident gal, but i am going to do my best to make sure everyone understands their role and feels needed and wanted on the team,” Ritchie-Williams said. “It's about stepping up and working as hard as I possibly can to do my best. It’s going to be hard. I know people are going to be watching. They’re always going to expect a lot from you.”
Cutura is bringing back a lot of experience for the Tigers. As a senior, Cutura is set to be a leader for this team. Cutura appeared and started in all 24 matches for the Tigers in 2018. She is coming off a great year, where she put up 11 points (3 goals and 5 assists). Two of the three goals scored by Cutura went down as game-winners.
Cooke is coming back after an exceptional freshman year where she played in 19 games and started half of them.
Cooke is most remembered for her play in the SEC Tournament last year where she scored her first goal of her LSU career in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament against Tennessee. Cooke then converted a penalty kick in the same match to keep LSU alive in sudden death, which ultimately sent the Tigers to the semifinals.
Cooke then followed that performance up with a huge shot to level out the match in the 72nd minute of the SEC Tournament title game against Arkansas. LSU would then go on to win the match and claim their first SEC title.
“ I go out there every game and give it my best. With being a sophomore, obviously more leadership roles come with that and I’m looking forward to that, but I don't think too much into that. I just do me,” Cooke said.
Alexander played in all 24 matches and started 23 of them. For the second straight season, Alexander led the team in assists (6). LSU holds a record of 4-1-0 in matches when Alexander registers at least one assist. After changing positions from attacking midfielder to right back, Alexander helped the offense explode during the SEC tournament, creating an abundance of opportunities for the attacking end.
The Tigers home opener will be played on Aug. 30 when they host McNeese State for a match under the lights at 7 p.m.