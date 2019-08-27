Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.