LSU Soccer has been in Tallahassee preparing for what is potentially its most difficult challenge of the season: the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tigers head into their matchup against Florida State University as huge underdogs. Florida State is the defending national champion and placed in the No. 1 overall seed.

LSU will have to be at the top of its game in order to steal this one in Tallahassee. The championship team of FSU brings a potent offense as well as a strong defense. The Tigers will have to be ready for anything FSU throws at them.

Onyi Echegini leads the goal scoring tally for FSU. Her nine goals on the season is an impressive stat. 14 players on the roster have scored goals this season. FSU has the firepower to beat anyone in the nation.

LSU benefitted from having Ida Hermannsdottir back against Lamar in their 3-1 win. Having Hermannsdottir back for this game will be even bigger. Her goals and runs off of the ball bring a different momentum to this team.

The Tigers will have to play their best game of the season in order to win this one. FSU has lived up to their name so far this season. They have dominated opponents. FSU has outscored opponents 54-16 this season.

The game is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.