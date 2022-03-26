The LSU Tigers soccer team returned to their home pitch for the first time since fall in their first spring exhibition match against Auburn.

With plenty of new personnel in the side, the Tigers also adopted a new formation, starting with four at the back, different from last years three back: which saw the wide fullbacks progress upfield often.

LSU, under the helm of Head Coach Sian Hudson, controlled possession well early on and had the first promising chance of the game with the striker, Alesia Garcia latching on to a ball from midfield but unable to control the ball for a finish. Less than two minutes later, an attack down the left side caught LSU lacking and a tap in gave Auburn an early lead.

Still, LSU remained in control, sending in plenty of crosses that only lacked an end product. A beauty of a long-range strike from Senior Maya Gordon caught the post, getting the fans excited. Tigers' possession play and backward passing resulted in them being exposed whenever anyone as caught on the ball too long and the Auburn counterattacks were efficient. The middle of the first half lacked threatening play from both sides until Gordon, who seemed to be LSU’s most threatening player early on, made some beautiful moves to cut into the box and get another shot towards the goal, but it was a comfortable low save from Auburn’s keeper. LSU made four subs a little past halfway into the first half, all in the midfield and forward positions. While North Carolina transfer Mollie Baker, who came on into the striker position, breathed life into the LSU attack, the lack of chemistry from the wide backs and wide forward players proved to be the Tigers weakness.

"Baker, one of our transfers made a huge impact. Overall, our ball possession and movement was really good, just lacked an end product at times," Hudson said.

A promising move from Senior forward Meghan Johnson broke down, due to no one getting on the end of the cross, but lackluster defending helped the ball back into the feet of the substitute striker Baker. She slotted it home from close range giving LSU an equalizer with 10 minutes left in the half.

LSU played well in the first half, controlling possession thanks to the holding midfielders: junior Jordan Johnson and senior Brenna McPartlan.



The keeper didn’t have to do much, but all it took was a single slip in defensive communication which helped Auburn to an early lead before great substitute play got LSU back in the game late in the half.

A fast start to the second half saw both sides with quality chances in the first five minutes.

Gordon made yet another great defensively play with a crucial tackle and found herself on a breakaway at the other end moments later. Her cross was perfect but LSU just couldn’t put it away.

Senior Shannon Cooke, LSU Captain and starting center-back, went down 15 minutes into the first half and was seen barely put pressure on her right leg while exiting the game.

Auburn did much better keeping possession in the second half, possibly due to LSU replacing their midfielders at the half. Even with less of the ball, LSU was much more clinical in the second half. Baker was the difference maker once again, forcing her way into the box and sending a shot across the face of goal that dinged of the crossbar and in.

The increased physicality in the second half saw many more players hitting the deck but the referee did well to let them play on, producing no cards.

LSU's improved final third play continued and they punished Auburn’s lackluster ability to clear the ball. As a near 30-second ball poking match inside Auburn’s box ended with Graduate-student Wasila Diwura-Soale tapping it in from close range to put LSU up 3-1.

The back-and-forth action continued this half. Auburn marched back downfield forcing a good sweeping save from the Junior substitute keeper Bella Zanotelli. LSU payed the price for not getting the ball out of their own half and a cross was headed in for Auburn making the score 3-2 halfway into the second half.

Shouts for a late second-half LSU penalty fell on deaf ears as the ref maintained an allowance for a high level of physicality on the pitch.

Another quick push from Auburn saw them on the attack and they took another one of their few chances clinically, putting in close range shot. LSU's defense was solid out wide but the tigers weren’t quick to get the ball out and looked discombobulated in their own penalty box on defense.

The loss of starting center back and captain, Cooke, proved to be detrimental later in the second half. Coach Hudson implemented a massive substitution after the Auburn equalizer.

More sub-par Goalkeeper play resulted in LSU being too slow to play the ball out of the back and Auburn regained possession high up the field again. Auburn kept making the most of the chances as their striker put the ball past an LSU defense that never had a chance to get organized. Auburn's fourth goal sealed the game.

Baker had more great individual moments later in the game but the connection between midfield and forwards disappeared toward the end, with virtually nothing looking promising for LSU.

After the game, Coach Hudson spoke about the late-game impact of losing both starting Center-backs and a possible switch in formation in Saturday night's match against Southeastern.

"[Cooke] is a captain and massive presence for us in the back line so losing her was a bit of a blow," Hudson said.

Generally, Hudson seemed pleased with the performance against an SEC opponent to start the spring soccer season. LSU is set to play a second game in the same day as they match up against Southeastern at 6 p.m.