On Tuesday afternoon, LSU soccer officially released its schedule for the 2021 spring season. The schedule consists of a nine-match season with the team playing four of them in Baton Rouge and two against SEC opponents.
LSU will kick off the season at home against Southern Miss on Friday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers will play SEC competitor Auburn the following week in Alabama on Feb. 26. Another SEC contest will occur on March 14 against Florida at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The 2020-21 season will conclude with a home contest against Texas in early April.
The spring matches will add to LSU soccer’s 2-7-2 record from the fall while the SEC matchups will not affect their conference record.
The stadium guidelines for LSU Soccer Stadium will remain the same as last fall, with free admission and a capacity of up to 450 fans. All areas will enforce social distancing and require fans to wear masks.