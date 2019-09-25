After spending 12 years on the LSU coaching staff from 2005-2016, Debbie Hensley is making a return to the program and will serve as the interim head coach for the Tigers the 2019 soccer season.
It was just three years ago that Hensley decided to step away from the LSU soccer program and pursue broadcasting with SEC Network, and during her time away, she missed the program immensely.
“It feels awesome to be back at LSU,” Hensley said. “I think everybody feels awesome when they step foot on campus. I told the team the other day that I really missed the sunsets here that I see at the LSU soccer field. I feel like they are the prettiest in all of Baton Rouge.”
While at LSU, Hensley spent the majority of her time as the associate head coach under former coach Brian Lee, who accepted the head coaching job at Rice this summer. With more than 20 years of Division I coaching experience under her belt, Hensley enters with an immense knowledge and hopes to keep the Tigers program where it left off last year as reigning 2018 SEC Tournament champions.
“When I was on the LSU staff for many years, I made sure that I had a hand in every aspect of coaching,” Hensley said. “I was able to do everything that was involved with it. I have at least some experience with everything that goes on in the LSU program, so that definitely helped. There wasn’t anything that was foreign or unique to me,”
Hensley was a part of the Tigers' squad who won four Southeastern Conference Western Division championships and made four appearances in the NCAA Tournament in the span of five years during the 2007-2009 and 2011 seasons.
The Tigers also made their fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2015 while Hensley was still serving as associate head coach. With Hensley being a late addition to the staff, it did not leave much room for adjustments. Luckily, Hensley still kept in contact with many of the girls on the current roster during her time away, as she helped recruit many of them back to Baton Rouge.
“I have tried to make the transition as smooth as possible after being here for so many years and coming in so late, the idea was to keep many things the same for the girls,” Hensley said.
It’s been a rocky start for LSU, who currently sits at 2-6-1 on the season and are trying to break a five-game losing streak. The Tigers begin SEC play on Sept. 26 against Georgia and follow up with a home match against Texas A&M on Sept. 29.