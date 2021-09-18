Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.