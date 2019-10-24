LSU and Mississippi State had similar game plans — come out and attack early and often. The Tigers and Bulldogs both executed accordingly.
Two offenses that have struggled to find the back of the net this season both had break-out nights in a 2-2 draw Thursday evening at the LSU Soccer Complex.
“It felt good. It was something that our team really needed,” said Rammie Noel, LSU’s freshman forward.
Mississippi State (7-7-2) set the tone with an early goal in the third minute of the match. The goal was credited to the freshman forward, Onyi Echegini. The Bulldogs of Mississippi State were able to find the back of the net once again in the 25th minute with an unassisted goal by MaKayla Waldner.
“Early goals are always something that is hard to come back from,” said junior goalkeeper, Emma Grace Goldman. “I am so proud of our team for fighting back the way we did tonight.”
LSU (2-11-3) responded quickly with an early goal of its own. Sophomore forward Meghan Johnson was able to get the Tigers on the scoreboard in the fourth minute of the contest, after finding the back of the net for the second time this season. Johnson’s goal was assisted by fellow forward, sophomore Molly Thompson.
A Louisiana native, Noel was able to have a break-out night of her own after evening up the match for the Tigers in the 37th minute of the game. This was Noel’s first goal of her collegiate career, and the freshman showed much emotion and helped bring energy to the field. Noel’s goal was assisted by junior Lindsey Eaton, her first of the season.
“It was long, long, long overdue,”Noel said. “I could not be more grateful.”
After two action-packed overtime periods, neither the Tigers, nor the Bulldogs were able to break the tie that was set in the first half. The tie breaks a five-game losing streak for LSU.
LSU returns to their home pitch for senior night on Thursday, Oct. 31 against Kentucky.