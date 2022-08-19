LSU Soccer started its season in dominant fashion, with 5-0 win over Stephen F. Austin.

The Tigers started fast, scoring twice in the first half with goals coming from Taylor Dobles in the 15th minute and Molly Baker scoring in the 30th minute. LSU then added three goals in the second half with Sage Glover finding the back of the net in the 30th minute, Jordan Johnson scoring in the 76th minute and Dobles scoring her second in the 77th minute.

Meet the newcomers: LSU soccer brings in talented freshman class LSU Soccer begins its season on Aug. 18. Coach Sian Hudson added nine players with this year’s freshman class. During preseason they were all …

“We’re really pleased with the performance tonight from the team,” Head Coach Sian Hudson said after the game. “To win 5-0 in our first game is a great accomplishment. I’m proud of the players in terms of possession and ball movement.”

Keeping possession was key for the Tigers as the Ladyjacks were unable to generate much of an attacking threat all game. The defense was also impressive during the match only allowing the Ladyjacks one shot the entire game.

“We kept a clean sheet and limited their chances all game,” Hudson said.

The Tigers started the game strong and never looked back. Creating almost all of the games best scoring chances, and forcing the Ladyjacks to constantly be under threat.

Dobles got the scoring started in the 15th minute after Rammie Noel dribbled her way into SFA territory. She then found Dobles who cut inside and shot a looping ball over Ladyjacks keeper Koral Hughes.

In the 30th minute it was Baker who gave the Tigers their second goal. The goal came after great work on the right hand side by Angelina Thoreson was followed by a great cross to Baker who smashed it home.

The Reveille's guide to understanding some of Soccer's confusing rules Sports have always been able to throw up confusing laws for fans to understand.

After halftime, it was Glover, who scored her first collegiate goal, in the 47th minute to put the Tigers up 3-0. It was a goal created out of chaos as SFA failed to clear a cross from Thoreson, and Glover headed it home.

Jordan Johnson then got in on the fun with 15 minutes left to go in the game. Her initial strike hit the post but bounced back out to her. From there she struck it home to put the Tigers up 4-0.

The final goal of the night came just a minute later as Alesia Garcia’s powerful shot could only be parried by the Ladyjacks keeper. The parried shot fell directly to Dobles who smashed it home to make it 5-0.

Twenty-eight players saw the field for the Tigers tonight which should provide valuable experience for younger players like Thoreson and Glover who were outstanding on the night. Thoreson, specifically stood out to many and earned praise from her head coach after the game.

“Thoreson on the right was a thorn in the side of their defense,” Hudson said.

LSU Soccer will return to action against the UCF Knights at LSU Soccer Stadium on Sunday Aug. 21st at 1 p.m.