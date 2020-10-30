On Friday, LSU hosted Vanderbilt for their senior night in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. The Tigers, unfortunately, suffered a 0-2 defeat against the Commodores.
Throughout the match, the team showed recent growth in teamwork with their ability to make clean passes amongst the midfield.
LSU’s first chance for a goal was in the 62nd minute when Shannon Cooke narrowly sent one over the top of the net. Another close chance came by Tinaya Alexander in the 73rd minute after a shot soared past the top left corner of the goal. Diwura-Soale Wasila played an impressive game altogether, beating out opposing defenders on several occasions.
Goalkeeper Mollee Swift stayed on her toes for a majority of the match, making swift transitions and returning to her position quickly. Despite this, Vanderbilt scored their first goal through a crucial assist in the 15th minute. Vanderbilt managed to get their second goal past the post in the 79th minute thanks to Olivia Simmons.
LSU returned as a new team after halftime, making for a quick-paced second half. They played much more aggressively and kept possession of the ball for the remainder of the match. The team has recently adopted a more physical playing style this season but will have to take more chances in order to win the last two games before the SEC tournament.
"I thought we had a great start to the match," head coach Sian Hudson told lsusports.net. "We had good opportunities early on that we weren't able to convert, and were punished when we conceded the goal. We'll take the positives and look to get back on track for our next match on Monday afternoon."
The match against Auburn that was originally set to play on Oct. 3 has been rescheduled for Nov. 2 in Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. The Tigers will follow up for their last regular-season match in College Station against Texas A&M on Nov. 6.