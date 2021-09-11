The LSU women’ soccer team is currently No.7 in the country, ranking the highest nationally in school history. The Tigers are on a 10-game winning streak and sitting at a perfect 7-0-0 on the regular season.
Head Coach Sian Hudson said in an interview that she could not be more proud of her players and coaching staff. Securing the school record for winning 10 games in a row is no easy feat and is a testament to the players hard work and dedication on and off the pitch.
For the Tigers, scoring goals comes as second nature. Through just seven games LSU have tallied a total of 26 goals, while only conceding four. During the seven game stretch, the defense have been airtight, adding four clean sheets to their stat sheet.
Tinaya Alexander has led the charge for the Tigers, racking up six goals and three assists. Out of the 26 team goals scored on the season, Alexander has been a part of nine. LSU has had two other players besides Alexander record hat tricks on the season: Molly Thompson and Alesia Garcia. Garcia was recently named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week. With the diversity to score for the LSU attackers, it has been a nightmare for opposing defenders to keep them in check.
As far as the defensive front goes, Mollee Swift has been a brick wall in-front of goal. With 26 saves and four clean sheets on the season, Swift is on track for a career season.
LSU soccer is rapidly taking Baton Rouge and the country by storm. Just through seven games the team has set two records that have never been done in school history. The highest nationally ranked soccer team, and longest win streak in school history are two records to not be taken lightly. The Tigers looked to continue their winning ways opening up SEC play against Mississippi State at home, on Sep. 17.