LSU soccer is set to open up regular season play on Thursday, Aug. 19 against Southern Miss.
During a media session Head Coach Sian Hudson unveiled the motto that she instilled into her players over the offseason: doing everything to the best of their ability.
“The way you do anything is the way you do everything,” Hudson said.
The Tigers are riding into the home opener with a wave of momentum after going a perfect 3-0 during the preseason. During the three games LSU tallied a total of 11 goals and only conceded one.
Hudson spoke highly of multiple players that have stood out leading up to the regular season.
Midfielder Athena Kuehn was the first name that came to mind when Hudson was asked who she was most impressed with coming into the season. Hudson coached Kuehn during the youth stage of her development at 16 years old.
“Athena is coming here to play in an attacking area of the field, whether that’s in the No. 10 spot, or whether that’s in a wide-position in a 3-4-3 formation,” said Hudson. “I think she’s been a huge addition for us.”
Fifth-year senior Chiara Ritchie-Williams is expected to take on a large role for the Tigers this year not only as a leader, but also as a versatile player who can be used anywhere on the field.
“Chiara Ritchie-Williams is just our heartbeat,” Hudson said. “She’s just absolutely phenomenal for us wherever we put her on the field. She just leads by example in everything that she does.”
Hudson went on to say that she could have bragged about 18 to 19 more players, but did not want to waste the media's time.
The team recently went on a trip to the Lion King retreat center prior to the start of the season in hopes of finding an inner bond amongst the players and coaches. Hudson said no matter how talented the players are on the field, if they do not feel a connection, they will not want to work hard for each other.
Hudson also emphasized the importance of not overworking the team and striking a balance between fun and hard work.
The home opener against Southern Miss will take place at LSU Soccer Stadium, in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m., and can be viewed on ESPN+.