On Friday night, where Tennessee was the favorite, LSU soccer walked away from the match in Knoxville with a 0-0 draw.

Defense was the name of the game as there were only four shots on goal in total by both teams. LSU ended with one shot on goal to Tennessee's three.

Goalkeeper Mollee Swift was able to grab three saves on quality chances by Tennessee. She continues to be a wall in the net for the Tigers.

Both teams were able to generate decent chances, but both lacked the finishing touch. Tennessee was the more dominant team on the night holding close to 60 percent of ball possession.

LSU was more than happy to walk away from Knoxville with a clean sheet against the reigning SEC champions. This was a result that firmly holds their place for the SEC championships in November.

“I’m proud of our players. I think we challenged them all week in terms of defensive solidarity and just being a more difficult defensive unit to break down,” said Head Coach Sian Hudson. “Coming on the road against the reigning SEC champions, grinding out a clean sheet and creating a few big moments like we did was really pleasing to see.”

Being defensively stout is something Hudson wanted to see from her team. They worked all week on the training ground to prepare for Tennessee's potent offense. All of that preparation seemed to work. The defensive struggles this season have held back the team at times from seeing huge results.

Defensively it was there for LSU against Tennessee, the only lack of concern being that zero in the goal column. Can the Tigers be both defensively sound while also scoring goals? That will be the question heading into the last three games.

The next opponent LSU will face is a top-10 Arkansas team on the road. This match will require yet another inspired performance from the defense. LSU will head into this game with a week’s worth of rest as well. This should lead to the Tigers playing at the top of their form.