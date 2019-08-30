The Tigers (2-1-0) came out guns blazing in their home opener Friday night against McNeese State which led to a 1-0 victory.
LSU came into their home opener needing their offense to step up and they did just that. From the minute the whistle blew, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas offensively.
The Tigers came out to a quick start, when senior midfielder Marlena Cutura converted on a penalty kick in the third minute of the match after a great run by freshman midfielder Maddie Moreau into the box. Molly Thompson is then taken down in the box by the McNeese goalkeeper. This ended up being the only goal of the match, despite a number of opportunities by the Tigers.
“These past few games have meant so much to me because I finally get to represent LSU and play on a big stage. We are LSU and we are here to compete,” Moreau said.
LSU’s playmakers — Cutura and Moreau had a combined eight shots on goal.
LSU as a team racked up a total of 15 shots, nine of which were on goal.
McNeese State’s (1-1-0) defense was on their heels the whole first half as the offense could not hold possession. The Cowgirls struggled on the offensive end shooting only four shots in the first half, none of which were on goal.
McNeese State’s offense came to life late in the second half, but could not convert on any opportunities to level out the match after the early on penalty kick. McNeese’s offense doubled their production in the second half shooting a total of eight shots. The Cowgirls best opportunity came in the 81st minute with a strike from outside the box that was saved by Emma Grace Goldman.
Mcneese committed six fouls in the match, the second being very costly which led to LSU’s only goal of the match.
This is the Tigers second-straight shutout of the season.
“I've been playing behind and being trained by two really great goalkeepers in Carolina and Lilly and it’s nice seeing all that culminate and that hard work pays off, but it’s really a team thing,” said junior goalkeeper Grace Goldman.
LSU moves to 2-1-0 on the year and will travel to Birmingham, AL to take on Samford on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.