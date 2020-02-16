LSU softball coach Beth Torina and the No. 9 ranked Tigers completed the Sunday sweep at Tiger Park, defeating North Dakota 8-0 and No. 13 ULL 4-3 to improve to 8-1 overall.
Due to expected inclement weather, Game 1 started a bit earlier than expected, but it was still all LSU from the jump.
Sophomore pitcher Shelby Wickersham posted a gem in the circle, sitting down the first six batters she faced. Offensively, freshman star Taylor Pleasants ripped an RBI-single, and Amanda Doyle brought in two more with an RBI-single of her own to extend the early lead to 3-0 in the first.
The hot hitting didn’t stop there as the Tigers added two more runs in the second on a couple of hits and an error. Sophomore Taylor Tidwell ultimately called game, hitting a solo shot in the fourth and a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to end the game in run-rule fashion.
Game 2 was much different as LSU hosted talented in-state foe ULL, who the Tigers just lost to in Lafayette yesterday afternoon. In fact, Saturday’s contest marked the first time in 19 years that LSU-ULL played each other in a softball game, which is hard to believe considering just 56 minutes divide the two schools.
"It's big deal for the state, it's a big deal for softball," said Torina postgame on the LSU-ULL matchup. "[Gerry] Glasco said he was more proud of this than anything he's done in softball. It was a really cool experience for both teams."
On Sunday, the Tigers got revenge. Pleasants broke the ice with a two-run dinger in the first, scoring freshman outfielder Ciara Briggs. The Cajuns would tie things up in the top of the third, however, on a solo homer and an RBI-single down the left field line.
All knotted up at two, it was sophomore catcher Morgan Cummins who hit a frozen rope deep over the center field wall to give the Tigers the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but the Cajuns responded with a run of their own on a throwing error in the top of the sixth.
Finally, Cummins came in clutch again, doubling to score Akiya Thymes to capture the win. Ali Kilponen (3-0) would come in to close and earn the win in the circle.
"I think Ali has looked better," Torina said of Kilponen. "She was still able to close the door and that's what the makings of a great pitcher is. When you can win without your best stuff, you're really good."
"I just try to keep my head clear," Kilponen added. "I try not to listen to the noise, just go in there and throw my pitches."
Coach Torina is now just three wins away from 500 total in her career.
The Tigers return to action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT to take on Louisiana Tech at Tiger Park.