The 12th ranked LSU softball team got out to an early lead against the Southeastern Lions after a bases loaded double by Georgia Clark opened the scoring. This continued in the top of the second inning after Taylor Pleasants hit a ball through the right side of the infield, scoring Ali Newland after she got aboard on a walk.
LSU in the fourth inning doubled their lead after a bases loaded single by Amanda Doyle scored two, and then a walk by Shelbi Sunseri and Georgia Clark being hit by a pitch scored another as the Tigers took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
Southeastern scored their lone run of the game after a walked batter made it to third on first a wild pitch, then a passed ball. The runner scored on a groundout to shortstop and was recorded as an unearned run against Ali Kilponen.
Morgan Cummins hit her second homerun of the season, a solo shot, during the top of the fifth inning, and after an Aliyah Andrews flyout to right, there was a throwing error, allowing Ali Newland to score, making it an 8-1 game.
Ball Said Bye ✌️💻 ESPN+#MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/BlZYDv0QXE— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 17, 2021
The final runs for the Tigers occurred when Raeleen Gutierrez hit a bases loaded inside-the-park grand slam after the centerfielder for the Lions missed on a diving attempt on the ball, making it 12-1.
INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM! 👀💻 ESPN+#MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/GIQ1Q0qx63— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 17, 2021
On the mound for the Tigers, Ali Kilponen was able to control the game. Her line for the night was 6.0IP 3H 1R 4BB 5K, improving to 4-3 on the season after the win. Freshman Morgan Smith closed out the final inning of the game. Smith, whose last appearance pitching was a complete game against Buffalo 18-days prior, line was 1.0IP 2H 1BB 1K.
The Tigers have the next three days off to prepare for their second SEC series of the year against Texas A&M. The unranked Aggies are 18-3 overall and have only faced one top-25 ranked opponent so far. That was a 3-2 loss on March 6th to Tennessee, who was ranked 25th at the time.
The first game of the three-day series will be Saturday, March 20th at 6 p.m. in Tiger Park.