LSU softball’s last home game of the season ended with No. 10 Florida taking the series 2-1. After battling for nine innings, the Tigers' loss came down to a single pitch.

“We were in it until one pitch. That was the dictation of the game,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “It could have easily gone our way. Our defense played well, Ali pitched incredible, worked her way out of jams and made big pitches in big spots, but we didn’t get that timely hit.”

Florida’s Cheyenne Lindsey hit a home run off Ali Kilponen to give the Gators the win. The Tigers dropped to No. 6 in conference standings after losing the series. LSU only has one game left of the season before the start of the SEC tournament.

Despite the team’s rebound from Saturday, their performance was not strong enough to take the series. The Tigers played well defensively but missed several chances to score. They prevented Florida from scoring for six innings. Besides their run in the fourth inning, LSU failed to have any runners reach third base for the rest of the game.

“We still have a young group learning how to win,” Torina said. “I don’t know if we’ve been in a spot like that one, a tight one like that down to the wire. Hopefully next time that will go our way.”

The night ended for both teams with a total of six hits each. The Purple and Gold finally scored thanks to an RBI single off senior Shelbi Sunseri’s bat. Pitcher Ali Kilponen struck out six batters and walked seven in 164 pitches. She struck out Lindsey four times before the senior slammed one over the fence to give the Gators the lead.

“Lindsey’s just a great hitter,” Ali Kilponen said after the game. “That was my fifth time facing her today. At the end of the day, you have to tip you cap. It was a good pitch, and she did a good job on it.”

The Tigers will finish the regular season on the road against Mississippi State next weekend. After the series, LSU will begin preparing for the SEC Tournament starting May 11.