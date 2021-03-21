Tiger Park was rocking in the first home SEC series of 2021.
The Tigers, having three full days to rest after their 12-1 win against Southeastern, had Shelby Whickersham in the circle to lead the series against the Aggies. After a leadoff walk, Whickersham struck out the next two batters, getting one on a changeup that she dropped in.
A 6-3 groundout to Taylor Pleasants wrapped up the top of the first for the Tigers, while leaving that leadoff walk on third for the Aggies.
Makinzy Herzog, the Aggies best pitcher overall, was working on short rest as she pitched two days prior against McNeese. Herzog threw a complete game, striking out nine batters, and throwing a total of 121 pitches in a 5-1 win against the Cowgirls. She stayed true to form against LSU, retiring the first seven batters to start the game.
The Aggies' Morgan Smith crushed a solo shot to right to lead off the top of the second, but Whickersham was able to keep the ball within the infield and retired the next batters for A&M on groundouts.
Ciara Briggs made the most acrobatic play for the Tigers of the night, laying out for a flyout to start the top of the third defensively for the Tigers.
Whickersham stuck a pair out to end the third, effectively working the strike zone and getting a batter to chase upstairs on a rising fastball.
Ali Newland drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the third, and a two-out fielding error by the A&M second basemen advanced Newland to third and got Aliyah Andrews aboard on first. Andrews picked up her 13th steal of the year a few pitches later; however, Pleasants went down swinging to the threat for the Tigers.
After two quick outs to start the top of the fourth, Wickersham hit the next batter and gave up a single to left. A passed ball advanced the runners to second and third, but a popup to Pleasants at short ended another threat by the Aggies.
Nothing happened for the Tigers in the bottom half of the fourth as all two batters flied out to left and one to center.
Whickersham gave up a double to start the fifth and walked the next batter. Head Coach Beth Torina made the move to switch to Ali Kilponen after this, and she delivered striking out the next batter and forcing a 4-6-3 double-play to end another jam.
The bottom of the fifth was more of the same for the Tigers: three quick outs.
The Aggies scored another run during the top of the sixth after the leadoff batter singled to right, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on a single up the middle making it a 2-0 game for A&M.
Aliyah Andrews earned a one-out walk in the bottom of the sixth, making her only the third baserunner aboard for the game for the Tigers. She stole second again, her now 14th of the year. With two out and a runner on second, Amanda Doyle broke up the no-hitter for Herzog, and scored Aliyah Andrews, making it a 2-1 ballgame.
Kilponen gave up a two-out walk in the seventh and followed that with a groundout to third to end the inning.
After giving up a run in the sixth, Herzog went back out to pitch the seventh. With one ou,t Ciara Briggs dropped a perfect bunt and beat the throw out to first to get the tying run aboard for the Tigers. Raeleen Gutierrez pitch-hit and drew a five-pitch walk.
Ali Newland stepped into the box and after a ball way outside, Texas A&M called timeout, and Tiger Park was rocking. The bench was getting a GO-TIGERS chant going to rally up the crowd and for the first time all season, felt like a normal game with how loud the stands were getting.
Newland hit a popup near the warning track, but was able to advance the runners on the sacrifice. With two-outs, freshman Danieca Coffey stepped in. After a first pitch ball, she fouled the next pitch off. Another ball, and foul off brought it to a 2-2 count. A foul, followed by another pitch outside worked it to a full count, and everyone in the stands were on their feet. She swung through the next pitch, and the game was over.
Torina grabbed her after the at bat and in a postgame interview expressed support of her player.
“I loved the spot we were in at the end; I love Danieca Coffey in that at bat. I’m really confident in her. At the time I couldn’t think of anyone I’d rather give the at bat to. Honestly, that kid is a fighter, finds ways to get on base, so I believe in her wholeheartedly. If we had the situation over again, I still would want her to have the at bat. We were right there, and need to do that a little bit earlier in the game.”
“She’s going to come to that spot many times in her career, and she’s going to win us many games in that spot.”
In the tough loss for the Tigers there will always be a takeaway.
“We just didn’t execute the plan, and didn’t have enough people make adjustments throughout. We got out the same way multiple times, same hitters getting out the same way, that can’t happen” said Torina in summary of the game.
Tiger play game two of the series Sunday March 21, at 5 p.m. in Tiger Park. If the Tigers and the crowd keep the same energy, this will be a fun series to watch.