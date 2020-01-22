Beth Torina, Aliyah Andrews, Amanda Doyle and Maribeth Gorsuch addressed local reporters on Wednesday for LSU softball’s annual media day inside the new Mike Moore Performance Center.
LSU announced it will hold an official ribbon cutting event on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for “The Mike,” which is now pinned as the largest indoor softball facility in the conference.
“It’s changing how we’re doing business on a daily basis,” said Coach Torina on the new state-of-the-art facility. “We’re able to do a lot more things. This space itself provides a lot more room to do different drills. We all understand how special this facility is.”
The Tigers return 16 players, including several All-American and All-SEC performers from last year’s squad, but Torina is also excited about the seven freshman that were added to the roster.
“The freshman class is special. They are very talented,” Torina said. “They are a well-rounded group that fills a lot of holes, and I think you’re going to see a lot from them early in their careers.”
Torina highlighted freshman infielder Taylor Pleasants in particular, who, during the summer of 2019, was selected to play for the USA Junior National team. Pleasants is the front-runner to start at shortstop on opening day and is exceeding the coaching staff’s expectations so far.
LSU finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 43-19, ultimately falling to Minnesota in the Minneapolis Super Regional. For Torina, the expectations are still the same in 2020: get to OKC.
“Our expectations are always the same,” Torina said. “We want to be the best team in the country. The expectations are not any less for this group, nor will they ever be for any group that we put on the field at Tiger Park."
Senior Amanda Doyle is one of five seniors on the team, along with Aliyah Andrews, Maribeth Gorsuch, Akiya Thymes and Claire Weinberger. Doyle is taking her final season in Baton Rouge in stride and savoring each moment she gets around this program.
“This could potentially be my last season of playing softball ever,” Doyle said. “I’m just trying to go out there, have some fun and enjoy my time with my teammates.”
Doyle, who started all 62 games in 2019 at first base, is making the switch to third base.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m readjusting, but I definitely feel prepared. I’ve played [at third] practically all my life in travel ball. I’m ready to go.”
The Tigers are set to begin the season at Tiger Park on Feb. 6 against Central Arkansas. LSU was picked to finish third in the conference, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released last week.