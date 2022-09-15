On Thursday morning, the LSU softball team released its 2022 fall schedule. The Tigers will begin play on Saturday, Oct. 15 in an exhibition contest against Texas State in Spring, Texas. The rest of the schedule consists of six games at home.

Fans will finally get to see the team back in Tiger Park for a doubleheader against Belhaven and Pensacola State, starting on Friday, Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m. The times for all games are subject to change, however. The Tigers will wrap up fall ball in a doubleheader against LSU-Eunice and Northwest Florida State on Friday, Nov. 11.

The team’s roster welcomes back 15 letter winners from the 2022 season, which includes five All-SEC selections. Transfers Karli Petty and Hannah Carson will be new additions to the team this year.

A catcher at Michigan for four years, Carson registered a .388 batting average and 35 runs batted in with runners in the scoring position last season. Petty was a three-year letter winner at Oklahoma State and ended her career at the university with a .272 batting average behind 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.