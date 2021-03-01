Softball vs ULL

LSU softball senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews (4) throws the ball Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 during LSU's 3-2 win over UL-Lafayette at Tiger Park on Skip Bertman Drive in Baton Rouge.

 Kristen Young

The Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday afternoon that Aliyah Andrews was named the SEC Player of the Week during the third week of competition for her all-around performances. 

The senior led the Tigers in batting average at .591 and finished with a .609 on-base percentage last week. The outfielder made three impressive diving catches during last weekend’s Invitatonal. The first one occurred on Friday night against Oklahoma State, which was ranked the No. 8 play on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays. Andrews’ second and third catch in the game against ULL on Saturday were both featured on SportsCenter.

Last week, she was 13-for-22 with seven runs scored, a 6-for-7 in stolen bases, two doubles and a single RBI. She recorded nine outs in centerfield and zero fielding errors.

For the year, the Florida native has scored 13 runs in 15 games while going 10-for-11 in stolen bases. She leads the LSU softball team in hits at 19, ranking eighth in the SEC. She is ranked first amongst the league for 10 stolen bases.

