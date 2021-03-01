The Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday afternoon that Aliyah Andrews was named the SEC Player of the Week during the third week of competition for her all-around performances.
The senior led the Tigers in batting average at .591 and finished with a .609 on-base percentage last week. The outfielder made three impressive diving catches during last weekend’s Invitatonal. The first one occurred on Friday night against Oklahoma State, which was ranked the No. 8 play on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays. Andrews’ second and third catch in the game against ULL on Saturday were both featured on SportsCenter.
Last week, she was 13-for-22 with seven runs scored, a 6-for-7 in stolen bases, two doubles and a single RBI. She recorded nine outs in centerfield and zero fielding errors.
For the year, the Florida native has scored 13 runs in 15 games while going 10-for-11 in stolen bases. She leads the LSU softball team in hits at 19, ranking eighth in the SEC. She is ranked first amongst the league for 10 stolen bases.