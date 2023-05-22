LSU softball’s rally fell short in its 9-8 regional final loss to ULL, finishing the season 42-17.

LSU starting pitcher Sydney Berzon started the game poorly, having trouble with walking batters, and LSU quickly fell behind 2-0 in the first inning. ULL outfielder Jourdyn Campbell then hit a grand slam off Berzon to make it a 6-0 deficit for the Tigers heading into the bottom of the first inning.

Georgia Clark was the star of LSU’s comeback. She finished the game with 3 RBI and brought LSU one run closer with a solo home run in the bottom of the second, but the rally really kicked off in the bottom of the third for the Tigers.

+2 Hoover Hopefuls: Where LSU baseball stands heading into the SEC Tournament and potential opponents The SEC baseball tournament is upon us, and LSU will go to Hoover as the No. 3 seed. It will play on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. C.T. against the w…

Two errors and a Taylor Pleasants single allowed LSU to score one. Clark then singled to score two more runners. McKenzie Redoutey followed that up with a double that scored two more runners and tied the game at 6-6 after ULL walked catcher, Ali Newland.

Second baseman Karli Petty completed the comeback with an RBI single that gave LSU a 7-6. Another RBI single from Pleasants meant the Tigers had erased entirely any thought of the first-inning struggles and now led 8-6.

However, it was soon time for ULL to mount a comeback of its own. A Karly Heath solo home run in the top of the fifth brought ULL one run closer before a dramatic ending in the seventh inning ended LSU’s season.

Trailing 7-8, ULL hit two singles to put the winning runs on base. A wild pitch on an attempted intentional walk scored the tying run for ULL. Then, a Campbell single scored the go-ahead, giving ULL a 9-8 lead. Campbell finished the game with 5 RBI.

A two-out single from first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez gave LSU some hope and put the tying run on base, but a flyout into foul territory saw both the game and LSU’s season come to an end.

LSU failed to reach the super regionals for the second year in a row after previously making it to six super regionals in a row.