Earlier this week, senior Shelbi Sunseri was drafted as the No. 9 pick in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft (WPF). The pitcher was selected by the Smash It Sports Vipers.
“[I’m] beyond grateful for this opportunity and what this experience is going to bring!” Sunseri wrote on Twitter upon the announcement.
Sunseri–an NFCA All-American–played for the Tigers for five years with a career .285 batting average behind 166 hits in 583 at-bats. The pitcher exited the program with a total of 48 home runs and 159 RBIs. The Texas Native is No. 3 for the most career home runs in program history.
On the mound, she went 39-24 overall with a 2.37 ERA in 414.2 innings pitched. She garnered 261 strikeouts, six saves and ten shutouts. The 23-year-old also made 2021 NFCA South-All Region, 2021 SEC All-Defense, 2019 NFCA All-American and 2019 SEC All-Conference.
The WPF is a professional softball league for women that was founded by USA Softball and others. Formerly recognized as the National Pro Fastpitch and Women’s Pro Softball League, the WPF will launch its inaugural season in June 2022.