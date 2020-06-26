LSU sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks has entered the transfer portal, reported 247sports.
Brooks, a former five-star recruit from Texas, saw snaps mostly as a pass-rusher in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's 3-4 defensive scheme. He notched eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss during his freshman season.
With his name in the portal, Brooks is free to field offers from other schools. He can withdraw his name at any time.
A former safety, Brooks offers position-less versatility as a hybrid cover/pass-rushing linebacker, reminiscent of what former safety Grant Delpit brought to the defense last season.
Since winning the national championship, LSU lost all four starting linebackers to the NFL: Patrick Queen, K'lavon Chaisson, Jacob Phillips and Michael Divinity. Ed Orgeron also hired Bo Pelini to replace Aranda. Pelini switched the defensive scheme to a 4-3.